La Taqueria Tijuana opens in Little Italy to serve authentic Mexican street tacos

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI)- La Taqueria Tijuana’s first location opened two years ago in Imperial Beach, CA. Now, they have expanded to a second location in Little Italy. La Taqueria Tijuana is known for their authentic Mexican street tacos.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with the owner, Fernando Montiel on Good Morning San Diego. Montiel says, “We serve authentic Mexican food. Everything is made from scratch.”

Montiel says the community seems to enjoy having Mexican food in Little Italy.