LA union writers strike for better pay, late-night shows air reruns





LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Union writers in LA began the first strike in 15 years this week, picketing for better pay outside of major studios.

The strikes have led some late night shows to begin airing reruns.

President of Eris Talent Agency Tina Contogenis joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the strikes and what they mean for the future of TV.