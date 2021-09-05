Labor Day weekend safety with CHP Officer Sal Castro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sheriff’s deputies will be on high alert this weekend conducting increased impaired driving patrols in addition to an Imperial Beach checkpoint Friday evening.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Friday reminding the public that the Imperial Beach substation is holding a checkpoint from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The department also increased deputy patrols until Monday in an effort to protect the public from impaired drivers.

“Labor Day weekend may be the unofficial end of summer, but that’s no excuse to drive impaired,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “Do the responsible thing: Don’t drink and drive.”

Over the course of last year’s Labor Day Weekend, 89 people were arrested for DUIs throughout San Diego County, according to the department.

CHP Officer Sal Castro, PIO, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how his department is handling this weekend to keep San Diegans safe.