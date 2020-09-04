Labor Day Weekend Trump Boat Parade on San Diego Bay is expected to be YUGE





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the 2020 elections around the corner, Nick Garcia has scheduled a second San Diego Bay Boat Parade to support our President Donald J.Trump for his 2020 re-election!

There is no registration to be in the event, so everyone is welcome to participate. Garcia asks participants to fly their Trump flag, Back the Blue, and fly American flags, on land or on your boat in San Diego Bay. Stand united and sail united, with us, as part of the #trumptilla.

If you don’t have a boat, Garcia expects close to spectators to show up and line the shores of San Diego Bay waving flags in support of the President of the United States.

Garcia, the organizer of the parade, welcomes anyone who wishes to attend to “come out and fly their flags, and have a good time celebrating America and President Trump.

The first Trump Boat Parade in San Diego Bay attracted around 1,000 boats, and Garcia says round two will bring closer to 2,000.

There will be a few changes to this parade compared to the first go around. To start the parade on Sunday, a skydiver will jump out of an airplane above the parade route carrying an American flag, signaling the start of San Diego’s second Trump Boat Parade.

The parade will start at the bait barges in Point Loma, and end near the Coronado Bridge.

For more information, click here.

