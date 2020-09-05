Labrador Rescuers features 4-year-old Tyler

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Labrador Rescuers joined Good Muring San Diego to feature Tyler.

Tyler, age 4, is a very sweet boy who found himself abandoned with a hip injury wandering the streets in the cold and rain.

Fortunately he was rescued by some Good Samaritans who took him in while they found help for him. He has fully recovered from his hip surgery. Tyler has gained some much needed weight and has filled out nicely.

Tyler needs a home that would give him as much love as he will give them, someone who is understanding and committed to being a strong leader and can re-enforce training, setting him up for success.

For more information about Tyler visit http://labrescuers.sheltertrack.com/Public/AnimalDetails.aspx?id=11918