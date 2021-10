Labrador Retrievers Bo and Blue search for forever homes





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Labrador Rescuers rehabilitate and rehome stray, abandoned, and abused Labrador Retrievers.

Andrew G. Weil from Labrador Rescuers joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to present Bo and Blue, two Labrador Retrievers looking to find their forever families.

To view Bo’s profile, click here.

To view Blue’s profile, click here.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.labrescuers.org/