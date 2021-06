Lady Dons hoopsters making a difference on and off the court

Alyssa Garcia and Julia Cariquitan are both a part of the success of the Cathedral Catholic girls basketball team.

Alyssa, is a senior, so helps lead her team and is off to pursue neuroscience at TCU in the fall.

Although Julia is only a junior, she has already made a difference by starting the Filipino American Student Association, to raise awareness of her culture. Something that Alyssa has also helped her in succeeding with.