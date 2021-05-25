Lake Fire burns 200 acres, evacuation orders issued in Jurupa Valley

UPDATE: As of 9 p.m. May 24, forward spread of the fire has stopped and evacuation orders in zone 2 have been downgraded to an evacuation warning.

#LakeIC [UPDATE] 9:00 P.M. 5/24/2021 – Forward spread of the fire is stopped. EVACUATION ORDERS IN ZONE 2 (E/of Van Buren, S/of Limonite, W/of Riverview and N/of the river bottom) have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING. – Interactive Map: https://t.co/ztf68QQPqS pic.twitter.com/Iy8zqOUbWI — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 25, 2021

JURUPA VALLEY (KUSI) – Residents in parts of Jurupa Valley have been evacuated as a brush fire continues burning 200 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom.

The Lake Fire was estimated to be only three acres around the time the fire was reported at 11 a.m. on May 24 near Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road.

With the dry brush in the area, the fire has potential to reach 1,000 acres, firefighters said.

Thus far, a school, a country club, a church, and a shopping complex have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and heavy smoke smothered the Van Buren Boulevard overpass.