Lake Mead’s water level expected to drop to lowest level since Hoover Dam was built

LAKE MEAD (CNN) – A drought in the western US is dropping the water level at Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam to a historically low level, putting potential pressure on the region’s drinking water supply and the dam’s electric capacity.

By Thursday, Lake Mead’s water level is expected to sink to the lowest it’s been since it began filling during construction of the Hoover Dam, according to Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Patricia Aaron.

“Lake Mead will most likely hit elevation 1,071.61 (feet) on Thursday, June 10. That will match the previous lowest elevation on record since the 1930s,” Aaron said.

