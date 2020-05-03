Lake Poway Recreation Area and trails reopen





POWAY (KUSI) – Lake Poway Recreation Area reopened Sunday, May 3 with restrictions in place to comply with state and county public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake Poway will open 9 a.m. until sunset on Sunday and regular hours of 6 a.m. until sunset resume on Monday.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the updated public health orders which relaxed restrictions on local parks and outdoor recreation.

The city worked quickly to prepare the lake’s park and trails for reopening, however not all amenities/areas at are ready for use.

The follow limited openings and/or continued temporary closures:

• Parking is limited per the county’s public health order to limit the number of people using the recreation area. Parking lots can only open to half capacity.

• Fishing and boating is closed.

• The lake’s concession store is closed and water fountains are not accessible.

• The archery range is closed.

• The Fisherman’s trail (along the shoreline) remains closed as it too narrow to allow social distancing.

• Most picnic benches are open, with the exception of the pavilion area.

• Restrooms at the lake are open, however portable restrooms around the lake are closed.

The mandatory protocols in effect for all city parks apply at Lake Poway as well:

• Do not enter city parks if you have a cough or fever.

• Maintain social distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet from anyone not in your household.

• A face covering is needed if you are within 6 feet of anyone not in your household.

• Use of active sports areas are limited to members of a single household. No organized sports. Active sports areas at the lake include volleyball courts and softball fields.

• Playground structures remain closed.

When visiting Lake Poway or any of Poway’s parks and trails, please bring plenty of water, especially during this warm weather. Drinking fountains (and concessions at Lake Poway) are not available for use at this time.

In coordination with our sheriff deputies, city staff will monitor parks to help ensure guests are responsibly using our facilities.

As of May 1, when county restrictions relaxed, parking lots were able to open at a reduced capacity. The Iron Mountain Wilderness Area and the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve opened for hiking on Saturday, May 2.