Lakeside BMX Park now open for private parties after extended closure

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – Outdoor activities are looking to resume and in Lakeside, BMX riders are ready to get back in the park.

The Lakeside BMX Park is not yet open to the general public, but they hope to be able to reopen soon to accommodate their customers. For now, they are only open for private parties, but at least there is a way for kids to enjoy the park for the time being.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has the details.