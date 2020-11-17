Lakeside Cafe keeps indoor dining open despite Purple Tier restrictions





LAKESIDE (KUSI) – Regardless of San Diego County being moved back into the most restrictive Purple Tier, many restaurants around the county have told KUSI that they will defy Governor Newsom’s orders and remain open anyway.

The Purple Tier forces restaurants to close their indoor operations, so all customers are forced to eat outdoors. But, after closing indoor operations for weeks during the first lockdown, many restaurant owners fear they will never be able to reopen if they do so again.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Lakeside Cafe where the owners have decided to defy Newsom’s orders to close, saying they “will stay open until someone comes knocking our doors down.”

The owners of Lakeside Cafe have chosen to stay open despite San Diego County being moved back into purple tier. They believe they’ve done what they are required to do to keep everyone safe.

“We will stay open until someone comes knocking our doors down”@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/Cd3hKYffA5 — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) November 17, 2020