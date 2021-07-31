Lakeside families want local control on school mask mandate policies





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The confusion over mask mandates in California schools is causing tension between districts and parents.

Lakeside Union Board Trustee, Andrew Hayes, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how his district’s students and teachers are reacting to mask mandates.

Hayes emphasized that he does not believe the policies are based on science, but rather based on political science.

Parents in his district overwhelmingly want local policy decisions on school mask mandates, rather than state policy decisions, explained Hayes.

As of now, school districts are not clear on how they are going to enforce the mandate in schools.