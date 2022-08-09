Lakeside hero Scot Wolfe rescues 52-year-old woman from drowning in Lindo Lake





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”.

A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.

Deputies preformed CPR on the woman who was then taken to Grossmont hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.