Lakeside Rodeo queens

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Miss Rodeo Lakeside Janae Wallace and Jr Miss Rodeo Lakeside Katelynn Richardson joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the Miss Rodeo Lakeside.

Miss Rodeo Lakeside travels to rodeos, parades, schools, promotes events, and acts as a role model.