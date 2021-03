Lakeside Union School District returns to campus five days a week

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – Lakeside Union School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to reopen schools for TK (transitional kindergarten) to fifth grade students for in-person learning five days a week starting April 12.

The district has gradually opened with hybrid learning since September 2020.

Andy Johnsen, Superintendent of Lakeside Union School District, joined KUSI to discuss the return to the classroom.