Lakeside Union School District sends letter to Gov. Newsom urging end to State of Emergency

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – Andrew Hayes, an official from the Lakeside Union School District, has penned a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging the governor to end California’s State of Emergency Declaration.

Andrew Hayes, Governing Board and Vice-President of the Lakeside Union School District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his letter.

Among other reasons, Hayes wrote that: The longer Gov. Newsom has emergency powers, the longer local school districts will have less authority, the student vaccine mandate should be adjusted or not implemented.

Hayes’s letter is below:

December 10th, 2021

Governor Gavin Newsom

1303 10th Street, Suite 1173

Sacramento, Ca 95814

RE: End the State of Emergency Declaration Dear Governor Newsom,

I write to you in the spirit of preserving and expanding local control for school districts across the Golden State. For nearly two years, school districts across California have experienced unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those challenges are a result of the lack of local control granted to school districts by your administration, its respective departments, and the legislature. The lack of clearly defined local control with respect to mask mandates, vaccination requirements and exemptions, and appropriate metrics for the removal of COVID-19 mitigation measures has resulted in confusion and frustration by parents, teachers, and administrators. It is my belief that the powers of the Governor should not be unchecked and unlimited indefinitely. Even as case rates in our state have continued to decrease over the past 8 weeks and as vaccination rates increase to now 81.9% of Californian’s having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine your administration has extended the State of Emergency declaration. I believe it is time for your office to act within its appropriate authority under the California Emergency Services Act Section 8629 to end the state of emergency. Furthermore, by extending the state of emergency, local control for school districts is further eroded by the consolidation of authority to make local educational decisions within your administration, rather than returning decision making authority to the local school districts where it belongs. Preservation and expansion of local control for school districts should not be dependent on the departments of your administration. Local school districts require the flexibility from the State on countless items, but none are more important than having the ability to ensure our students receive equal access to in-person instruction. The Lakeside community that I represent deserves a say in their children’s education. I urge you to end the State of Emergency and return local control to school districts. Thank you for your consideration of this request. Very Best Regards,

Andrew Hayes

Governing Board, Vice-President

Lakeside Union School District