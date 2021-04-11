Lakeside Union School District starts full time in-person teaching

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – Fifth grade and below kids in the Lakeside Union School District will be transitioning from several days of in-person instruction to full time in-person instruction starting April 12.

That makes up about 90% of their total student body, with about 10% electing to stay distance learning.

The LUSD Board will be voting on April 15 to bring back children in grade six through eight on April 26.

Andy Johnsen, Ed. D., and Superintendent of the LUSD, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the district reopening.