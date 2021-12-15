Lakeside Union School District writes letter to Governor Newsom opposing student vaccine mandate





LAKESIDE (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Governing Board, Vice-President of the Lakeside Union School District, Andrew Hayes about a letter they sent to Governor Newsom.

They believe that the state of emergency declaration needs to end, the primary reason being that his powers should not go on forever. The longer he has them the less authority local school districts have.

The board is hearing a proposed resolution that Hayes supports, to call on Newsom to either adjust or not implement his vaccine mandate.

If this passes in their district, the Lakeside Union School District will be the 2nd SD County District to formally oppose Newsom’s mandate.