Lamplighters Theater in La Mesa to produce 1940s radio hour

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – If you’re looking for unique entertainment this holiday season, visit the 1940s radio hour at Lamplighters Community Theater in La Mesa.

The play takes place in 1942 during Christmas in New York City.

The show features a look into yesteryear with a nostalgic view of a live radio broadcast.

Audience members must have ID, proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

Actor Lee Price joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the production.