DEL MAR (KUSI) – Land & Sea Golf launches store in One Paseo in Del Mar, and will host a grand opening party on April 8th.

Land & Sea Golf is about bringing together like-minded people, lifestyles &, brands. Rooted in our passion for the outdoors and coastal living, we have collaborated with a few West Coast brands to curate an experience to appeal to the golfer, the surfer, and the traveler alike!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner, Michael Klem, about the store and how it came to be on Good Morning San Diego.