‘Landis: Just Watch Me’ the inspiring story of a competitive baseball player with no hands or feet

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Landis: Just Watch Me” is the inspiring true story of Landis Sims, a 16-year-old competitive baseball player born without hands or feet.

This Taikuli Production will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play starting Tuesday, June 12th.

Eric Cochran, Director, and Landis Sims joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the film and Sim’s truly inspiring story!

Eric Cochran in his Director’s Note said:

I have watched Landis grow from a cute 9-year-old boy into a hard-working young man who is unwavering from his goal to play high school baseball. And if there is one thing I’ve learned from the years I’ve spent filming Landis and his family, it’s this: Landis doesn’t give up. He simply refuses to be stopped as he pursues goal after goal with a dogged determination that is as rare as it is remarkable.

View the official trailer: