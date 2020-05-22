Landis Sims was born without limbs and is trying to make the high school baseball team





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A few years ago the Challenged Athletes Foundation took quadruple amputee baseball player Landis Sims to the MLB Network for a tour, an opportunity to meet Eric Byrnes and Kevin Millar, and to receive his CAF grant.

Landis is now training hard to make his high school baseball team next year. After being in the MLB Network, Landis ended up throwing out the first pitch at a Yankee game and representing the Yankees in the MLB Draft

After losing four of his limbs, Landis has continued to achieve his dream of making his high school baseball team.

Landis shared his story with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.