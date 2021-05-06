Landlords concerned with San Diego County eviction ban and rent increase moratorium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Southern California Rental Housing Association is concerned with an ordinance passed by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors which extends the eviction moratorium due to COVID-19.

The ordinance did not seek input from rental housing providers and must have a “Just Cause” in order to evict tenants.

Lucinda Lilley, President of the Southern California Rental Housing Association, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the ordinance’s effect on landlords and property owners.

Just Cause was defined as “imminent health and safety threat,” which Lilley described was vague at best.

Lilley described her worry over the ordinance’s ability to take away tools the state allows for landlords to deal with problematic residents, such as through termination of tenancy and eviction.