Landmark Hotel Del Coronado to reopen Friday at reduced capacity





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The historic Hotel del Coronado plans to reopen Friday, hotel management announced this week, ending the first closure in the hotel’s 132-year history.

The famous red-roofed hotel on Coronado Island’s Orange Avenue closed with other hotels in late March as the COVID-19 pandemic reached San Diego.

Hotels have started to reopen in June, following state and county public health guidelines. The Hotel del Coronado, a major tourist attraction, will reopen with limited amenities and reduced occupancy.

The luxury villas the Beach Village at The Del will also open Friday. The hotel’s main pool and Cabana guestrooms will remain closed until at least July 19 until upgrades are completed.

KUSI’s Jason Austell spent Thursday at Hotel Del Coronado finding out all about their reopening protocols.

Getting ready for the reopening of the Hotel Del Coronado on Friday. Workers are using these final hours to spruce the place up before the doors open. Watch @KUSI_GMSD for a closer look! pic.twitter.com/H5l7W9GlHc — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) June 25, 2020

“For the health and safety of our team members and guests, we will offer reduced occupancy and modified amenities to assist with physical distancing and to comply with state and local guidelines. Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests in public areas,” wrote hotel General Manager Harold Rapoza, Jr. on the hotel’s social media platforms.

Until the pool reopens, hotel management said guests will be able to borrow sand chairs for the beach and umbrellas for free. Guests will also get a daily $25 dining credit and discounted self-parking.

Hotel del Coronado will be starting a new sanitation program as well.

“Highlights of this new program include: guestroom door seals to indicate no one has entered since the room was thoroughly cleaned; extra disinfection on high-touch areas; removal of excess in-room amenities, guest- accessible hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes throughout the resort; contact- less check-in/check-out; innovative disinfection technologies; and more,” Rapoza wrote.

The hotel plans to premiere its Sun Deck, ENO Market & Pizzeria and Babcock & Story Bar in early August.

Hotel del Coronado opened in February 1888 and quickly gained a reputation as a celebrity getaway. The building was declared a National Landmark in 1977 and the property was purchased by Hilton in 2017.