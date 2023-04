Landslide in San Clemente shuts down Surfliner services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Metro Link shut down services on Thursday after employees notices debris falling near the San Clemente Pier Station from a nearby landslide.

The Pacific Surfliner service from Irvine to San Diego was suspended indefinitely out of an abundance of caution.

Passengers received Uber vouchers up to $50 to get them to their destinations.