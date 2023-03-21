Langborg’s Princeton run gets Sweeter with postseason success





Being part of a 15-seed getting to the Sweet 16 is already cause for celebration – Princeton is only the 4th team in NCAA history to pull off the feat.

The partying goes even harder when you realize there’s a local amongst the Tigers – La Jolla Country Day standout Ryan Langborg, who now adds his mark to the Torreys storied basketball history.

“Winning not only one game but two games…is pretty magical,” Langborg said.

While the senior guard did admit he’s received a fair share of messages scolding Princeton’s success at the expense of their March Madness brackets, the response has been overwhelmingly glowing.

“A lot of texts from people I haven’t talked to in a long time,” Langborg said. “Seeing my name buzz around college basketball, and you can see my teammates being tweeted at by Kevin Garnett.”

I approve of this! 🫡🔥🤣 https://t.co/RjqUEMjaqS — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 19, 2023