Lanhee Chen runs for State Controller

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lanhee J. Chen, Ph.D. is the David and Diane Steffy Fellow in American Public Policy Studies at the Hoover Institution and Director of Domestic Policy Studies and Lecturer in the Public Policy Program at Stanford University.

Chen has a impressive career in the finance industry, and says he can use that to tackle some of California and America’s biggest fiscal policy challenges.

Chen is campaigning to become California’s next State Controller, and joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share his policies, and explain why he needs your support in the upcoming 2022 election.

