Lara Logan analyzes collapse of Afghanistan, calls Biden’s exit ‘laughable’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fox Nation host Lara Logan, a former war correspondent joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to analyze the quick collapse of Afghanistan.

Logan began by explaining it is “laughable” to see the Biden Administration tell the world they didn’t know this was coming, as taking over a country takes much longer than a week. Logan says things were clearly pointing to a Taliban takeover in the weeks before Biden’s withdrawal.

At this moment there are around 5,200 troops on the ground at Kabul airport assisting with evacuation, but there could be tens of thousands of American civilians stuck in the country.

Some reports say the Taliban is blocking access to the airport, despite the Biden Administration claiming they will not interfere with evacuation plans.

By now, we have all seen the horrific videos of Afghans clinging onto U.S. aircraft, doing whatever it takes to flee the country, and avoid living under Taliban rule. As the days go on, more and more videos of horrific actions can be found online of the Taliban brutally torturing people in public.

Unfortunately, women will have it much worse than men in Afghanistan, and will have to return to a lifestyle they have only heard nightmares about. Photos have already emerged of women without burkas being killed by members of the Taliban.

But, the Biden Administration has announced the Taliban will respect women now.

Logan explained, “we don’t call it diplomacy when your dealing with a terrorist organization.” Continuing, “your installing a terrorist state on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, that’s what the United States government is in the process of doing.”

“All the focus on women, and the chaos at the airport, is very urgent and very real, however, it means we are not talking about the political process. We are not talking about the fact that on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are putting the people responsible for that attack in power in Afghanistan. We are about to legitimize them, as the United States government, and we’re going to give them aid, which comes from US taxpayers,” she explained.

Worst of all, Logan says “we have said to the people of the world, and Afghanistan, that these women who believe in a better life, who have become doctors or lawyers, maybe now are studying in college, maybe are in high school, we’ve said that you don’t really matter, you didn’t choose this. You are just the product of a failed American experiment.”

US Intel agencies watched this happening in real time & the USG did nothing to stop it. The President said on AB that the US retained the capability to strike at terrorists so by his own admission the capability was there – what was lacking? The political will. https://t.co/Ej0Uj6EYAh — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 20, 2021

The real issue in Afghanistan is what happens next because right now Haqqani network/Pakistani ISI has taken over Afghan intel services, can blackmail/target Afghans for years. Taliban knew precisely which houses to hit in first 12 hrs, almost imposs in a city w/o exact addresses — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 19, 2021

US media needs to ask why US/Intel/NSA allowed sensitive mil equipment to be transported to Pakistan w/o doing anything? Why is the Biden admin not acknowledging the Afghan govt – VP Amrullah Saleh hasn’t surrendered, announced he’s acting Pres under constitution US helped draft. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 19, 2021