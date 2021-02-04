Lara Logan details the problems with Biden’s immigration reform

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of President Biden’s biggest goals is to reform immigration policies put in place by President Trump, policies that many believe were the reason Trump won the election in 2016.

The host of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda on Fox Nation,” Lara Logan, has been covering the situation at the US-Mexico border, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain the problems with President Biden’s efforts to undo Trump’s immigration policies.