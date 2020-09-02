Lara Logan details the violent antics of ANTIFA and execution of a Trump supporter





PORTLAND, OR (KUSI) – Portland has endured nearly 100 days of nightly riots following the police killing of George Floyd, including two weeks in July when thousands of violent protesters clashed with U.S. agents sent to protect the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

Local police have arrested hundreds of people since Floyd’s death, but the violence, led by ANTIFA, does not seem to be slowing down, it may even be getting worse.

Earlier this week, ANTIFA rioters tried to burn down Portland Mayor Wheeler’s home, a Democrat Mayor who has defended the group’s violent actions.

Host of Lara Logan Has No Agenda on Fox Nation, Lara Logan, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the continued violent unrest in Portland.

Logan explained that one of the big problems with the riots, is that “there are very few journalist who will cover them, and very few journalists willing to cover them honestly.” She specifically thanked journalists like Andy Ngo who have been risking their lives to expose the violence going on at the so called protests, and combatting the mainstream media idea “that ANTIFA is not violent.”

Logan also discussed the recent execution of a Trump supporter by an ANTIFA member. She explained the suspect under arrest for the murder told authorities, “I am 100% ANTIFA.”

.@LaraLogan details the violent antics of ANTIFA and execution of a Trump supporter at the ongoing Portland riots. She said the violence led by ANTIFA is organized, and "there has been very few journalists willing to cover them honestly."https://t.co/f8rRxYsd9n — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 2, 2020