Lara Trump discusses the Trump 2020 campaign’s virtual event, ‘The Right View’





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump 2020 campaign has adjusted their strategy to prioritize virtual campaign events.

The Team Trump team has started hosting daily virtual events to build their base, and increase engagement with their supporters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lara Trump explained the events saying, “every single night at 8PM, we have what we call, Team Trump online, and people can go to www.donaldjtrump.com or any of our social media sites to tune in, and we get about one million unique viewers every night.”

Wednesday evening, Lara Trump will host “The Right View” with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mercedes Schlapp, and Katrina Pierson at 8:00PM ET! The Team Trump Instagram page has also called the event, the “Women for Trump Empower Hour.”

Lara Trump spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about Wednesday’s virtual event, and why she credits Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale for their success and transition to virtual events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the event, click here.