Large auto wrecking yard fire propels tall smoke plumes into South Bay skies

OTAY MESA (KUSI) – Tall plumes of black smoke could be seen from afar as the Cactus Fire erupted from a wrecking yard around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 1950 Cactus Road in the South Bay, the San Diego Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

20 residences were evacuated and fire officials asked the public to avoid Cactus Road as they expected to be on the incident for several hours.

About 130 personnel from SDFD, CVFD, Imperial Beach Fire, and CalFire San Diego were assisting with the fire.

“The wind is significant,” SDFD wrote on Twitter at 1:59 p.m.

This is a building on the property of the yard. As you can see, the wind is significant.

