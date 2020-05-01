Large crowds of people show up to participate in the ‘ReOpen San Diego’ rally to protest lockdown orders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of San Diegans showed up outside the Hall of Justice to participate in the “ReOpen San Diego” rally protesting the lockdown orders.

Right outside the Hall of Justice on Broadway street in downtown San Diego, people of all ages held signs as cars constantly drove by honking in support of their protest.

The rally was scheduled the same day the San Diego County public health team ordered everyone to wear a face covering when within 6 feet of someone not in your household.

KUSI News walked down on section of the crowd to capture what the participants signs said. As a whole, it seemed all the protesters wanted the same thing, their freedom back.

San Diego Police was on scene, but the protest was peaceful and everyone was staying on the sidewalks and out of the road.

The “ReOpen San Diego” Facebook page with details about the rally, can be read here.