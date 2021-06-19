Large crowds return to downtown as San Diego reopens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is expected to be a busy weekend in San Diego as the tiers are gone and their are fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina talked to business owners and people in the Gaslamp District about the weekend outlook now that California has reopened at full capacity.

San Diego police Lt. Adam T. Sharki said, “larger crowds are expected downtown as the city continues to reopen. SDPD encourages those who come to the Gaslamp to enjoy themselves in a safe and responsible manner. Please bring your patience and a plan for getting home to avoid drinking and driver. Officers will be working hard to provide a safe environment for everyone.”