Large Padres chalk murals line the pavement in the Gaslamp Quarter for Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Gaslamp Quarter is helping Padres fans celebrate the team’s Opening Weekend with large-scale chalk murals along Fifth Avenue.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live in the Gaslamp Quarter speaking with Executive Director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, Michael Trimble, about the artwork and how they are preparing for baseball season.

If you’re heading down to the @GaslampQuarter this weekend you’ll see some unique chalk art murals along the streets. These have been made in honor is the @Padres opening day weekend!! @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/gve1gEawFi — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) July 24, 2020