Large rally held outside SDUSD Board meeting in opposition to vaccine mandates

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is set to discuss possible vaccine mandates for all eligible students.

The SDUSD held a virtual meeting via Zoom on 5 p.m. Tuesday, and hundreds of San Diego community members showed up to show their opposition to the mandates.

Tuesday, Board President Richard Barrera appeared on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the proposed mandate, saying that they have “overwhelming” support to implement the mandates, adding that the district won’t even allow religious exemptions from the mandate.

The policy, following in LAUSD’s footsteps, has caused outrage from parents, students and community members who have been actively working to prevent government mandates throughout the pandemic.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live outside SDUSD’s Board of Trustees building with all the details on Good Evening San Diego.

@kusinews Happening now: Just arrived at Board of Education ahead of San Diego Unified’s virtual board meeting at 5pm- as they will vote today on whether to mandate vaccines for students and staff. #sandiego #news #mandates #vaccines pic.twitter.com/kLGpaKV1Be — Teresa Sardina (@tsardinatv) September 28, 2021