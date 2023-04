Largest tented flower show in the United States returns to Coronado

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 101st annual Coronado Flower Show is set to take place April 15-16 at Spreckels Park. This year, the theme is ‘Hollywood in Bloom’.

The Flower Show is the longest running tradition in Coronado, and began as a way to bring the community together through the shared pride of their beautiful, vibrant city.

Jessica Mushovic, chair of the Coronado Flower Show, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the event.