Larry Elder becomes sixth Republican candidate in 2024 presidential race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Larry Elder, American right-wing political commentator and conservative talk radio host, announced his run for presidency last month.

Larry Elder ran as the Democratic candidate in the recall election against Gavin Newsom in 2021. Now, the California radio host is aiming for the presidency.

He joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss his platform.