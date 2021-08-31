Larry Elder describes why he is the best candidate for California governor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With two weeks to go, gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss what he is doing for his campaign and what makes him the best person for the job.

Elder described improving California’s conditions in terms of schools, crime, and homelessness.

Parents should be able to put their children in private, charter, or even homeschool, Elder said during the interview.

He added that he would announce a state-wide emergency on issues such as housing and water.

I’ve got common sense, concluded Elder.