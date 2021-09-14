Larry Elder says Californians are ready for change on Recall Election Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s finally the day of the recall election in California.

Although millions of people have already mailed-in their votes, all the candidates are continuing to campaign, including Governor Gavin Newsom who had President Biden fly out to Long Beach to garner enthusiasm.

Leading Republican gubernatorial candidate, Larry Elder, is vying to be the first black governor of California.

At the same time, Newsom told the crowd in Long Beach that voting for Elder is a vote against “diversity” and “racial justice.”

Elder spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego as Californians headed to the polls about his campaign and expectations.