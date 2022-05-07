Larry Himmel Foundation pledges $5K during month of May for seniors in need





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As costs of living including food, gas, housing, electricity, and more rise in San Diego, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation has been looking for ways to help out seniors in the city, many of whom live on fixed incomes.

The rise in costs has rendered many of them unable to make ends meet.

If you’re in need of help, or know someone who needs assistance, the Foundation is pledging $5,000 during the month of May to help seniors in need.

Miles Himmel, Founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how San Diegans can help seniors in need through their foundation.