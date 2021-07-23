Larry Himmel Foundation to host 5th annual Back to School Haircut Drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the Larry Himmel Foundation’s top events every year is their Back-To-School Haircut Drive. They hold the event at the California Barber & Beauty College, which can cut about 40 people’s hair at a time.

Usually, about 300-350 kids receive a free haircut, along with free school supplies for the new year!

Kids 18-years-old and younger are eligible to get a FREE haircut, school supplies, and so much more.

The Larry Himmel Foundation’s founder, and son of the late local broadcaster Larry Himmel, Miles Himmel, shared more information about this year’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

More information on the 2021 event can be found here.

The Larry Himmel Foundation was unable to host the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pictures from 2019 can be seen here.