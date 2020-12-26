Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation​ helps struggling San Diego restaurants

A nonprofit named after the late San Diego humorist Larry Himmel has provided assistance to help responsible restaurant owners who have followed all the guidelines and now need to stay open to recruit the investment they spent to follow the guidelines.

Dave Sniff of the Larry Himmel Foundation joined Good Morning San Diego and said the foundation has distributed $20,000 to various restaurants since announcing the program on Monday.

Restaurants are in courage to go to www.larryhimmel.com and apply for assistance including assistance for any fines they may have occurred by remaining open.

Customers of San Diego restaurants can also contribute to the cause by donating@larryhimmel.com.