Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation awards San Diego Gym Owner with financial help

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Foundation is helping out the owner of Point Loma Sports Club by setting up a website for donations.

The owners of the gym have been going through a tough time and their personal lives, and government shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic have not made things any easier.

In late 2019, Gary Rubin, owner of Point Loma Sports Club was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. In March 2020 Covid-19 forced the shut-down of the gym. With Gary’s declining health, Jessica, now 24, took charge and faced the challenge of managing the business and the outdoor gym. November 9, 2020 Gary lost his battle with cancer. Now Jessica is in charge of running this gym, and is more committed than ever to keep the doors open.

As a result of the storms that hit San Diego this past weekend. The Sports Club’s outdoor tent was collapsed as a result of the winds and the fitness equipment was damaged Enduring many excessive costs in equipment, labor, rent, and everything in between, Point Loma Sports Club is struggling and is seeking the support of the community.

The Chairman of the Foundation’s Board, Dave Sniff, and the owner of Point Loma Sports Club, Jessica Rubin, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain.

To donate to the Point Loma Sports Club, click here.