Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation begins community outreach ahead of holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Holiday season, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation wants to help struggling families and seniors.

With the cost of living so high, they want to make sure people aren’t falling into more debt, whether it’s with electricity bills, water bills, toys for the kids, or whatever it is, they want to step up.

Founder, Miles Himmel, discussed the organization’s efforts with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.