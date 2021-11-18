Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation celebrates World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month (PCAM), and World Pancreatic Cancer Day (WPCD) is Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

This November, PanCAN is encouraging pancreatic cancer patients, families, healthcare professionals and the public to have a conversation about the importance of genetic testing for inherited risk of pancreatic cancer.

Miles Himmel, the son of the late Larry Himmel who died from pancreatic cancer, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their efforts to raise awareness and help those affected.