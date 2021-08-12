Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation holds free back-to-school haircut drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is finally able to bring back a beloved tradition.

This Saturday they are giving out free haircuts to kids in order to get them ready to go back to school.

Miles Himmel, Founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

Himmel explained that back-to-school season can be a financial strain for many families and this event can hopefully alleviate some of that financial burden.

These are not just run-of-the-mill buzzcuts, Himmel explained, but creative designs are available for anyone under 18 years old.

The event takes place on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at California Barber & Beauty College, located at 5315 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California, 92115.