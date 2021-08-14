Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation hosts 5th Annual Back-to-School Haircut Drive

CALIFORNIA BARBER & BEAUTY COLLEGE (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation hosted its 5th Annual Back-to-School Haircut Drive today, giving free haircuts, school supplies, food, and more at California Barber & Beauty College to freshen kids up for their return to school in the fall.

KUSI’s Nic Pollino was joined by Miles Himmel from the Larry Himmel Foundation to discuss details of the event.

The haircut drive is intended to take some financial strain off of families getting ready to return to school, which can be an expensive season for families.

The event provides free haircuts to all kids 18 years old and under, together with free school supplies, free food, and tickets to plenty of local events.

Last year’s haircut drive was canceled, but over 300 kids received a free haircut at 2019’s event.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the California Barber & Beauty College is located at 5315 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115.