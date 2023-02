Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation offers free weddings on Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will partner with San Diego County Clerk Jordan Marks to make Valentine’s Day extremely special for 2o lucky couples this year.

The foundation announced it will marry the first 20 couples that come forward for free on Valentine’s Day.

Founder Miles Himmel joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the event.